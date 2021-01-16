Advertisement

A Tennessee law firm is offering a free divorce for Valentine’s Day

Tennessee law firm is offering a free divorce for Valentine's Day
Tennessee law firm is offering a free divorce for Valentine's Day(Powers Law Firm)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -For happy couples, Valentine’s Day is an excuse for romance, often celebrated with extravagant dinners and thoughtful gifts.

But on February 14, unhappy couples remember all the reasons they can’t stand each other.

That’s why a Tennessee law firm is giving away free divorce representation to one lucky (unlucky?) client who just can’t wait to say goodbye to a partner.

The Powers Law Firm in Crossville will choose one person seeking a divorce to offer free legal services, including the court filing fees.

“There’s a lot of people that stay married just because they can’t afford it. Divorces are really expensive. Usually, the cost starts from $1,150, and not everyone has that kind of money to drop off the bat,” Timothy Sexton, a paralegal at the law firm, told CNN.

“After we’ve endured the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns, a nation divided during election season, some people may have reached their breaking point and they need a way out so we are offering them an opportunity to move on with their lives,” he said.

Only Tennessee residents are eligible. Interested people should email their stories explaining why they want a divorce by February 15 -- the day after Valentine’s Day. The winner will be selected on February 19.

The Powers Law Firm says the divorce must be agreed to by both parties and involve little or no child custody issues. The only cost not covered is a parent education class required for divorces involving minors.

Among those who’ve already applied is a disabled elderly couple separated for 20 years who haven’t been able to afford a divorce due to their limited income, Sexton said.

“We are a tight-knit community here and we don’t like seeing people suffer, so if there’s something we can do to help someone, we want to do it,” he said.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warehouse is in the works in Sweetwater that could employ nearly 3,500 people.
Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee
Impact potential from snow showers through the weekend.
Rain to snow showers, Heather Haley tracks the impacts
Stapleton, a convicted felon, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree...
25-year-old faces murder charges after fatal West Knoxville shooting
Waterville
Could water be impacted in East Tennessee due to paper plant permit?
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvement in Capitol raid

Latest News

The Latest: Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint
No. 10 Vols host in-state rival Vanderbilt
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Flurries for now, rain ramps up next week
Giraffe Nasha gave birth to her calf Saturday afternoon.
Nashville zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
K2. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Jesse Allen and Robert Simmon, using EO-1 ALI data from...
A Spanish mountain climber has died after falling from K2, world’s second highest summit