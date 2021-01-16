Advertisement

Flurries for now, rain ramps up next week

Austin Bowling says most of the snow has moved on with the exception of the higher terrain. The next system of note brings heavy rain by late next week.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow flurries are still possible for the next couple of days. Looking ahead to next week, milder temperatures and heavy rain will become the story.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It looks like parts of the plateau, upper East Tennessee and southeast Kentucky picked up a quick coating of snowfall, amounting to about an inch or two in several spots. While the folks in the valley saw snowfall, it didn’t stick.

Flurries will continue to fly this evening and overnight, especially over the higher terrain. Temperatures will slowly work their way back down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. No additional accumulation is expected.

Spotty snow showers will be possible for the plateau and southeast Kentucky again on Sunday, but many spots will try to see some sun peek through those clouds. Highs will only manage the lower 40s. The same is true for Monday, but it looks like only the Smokies will see snow showers by then.

Parts of the plateau and southeast Kentucky may see a few flakes Sunday.
Parts of the plateau and southeast Kentucky may see a few flakes Sunday.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

A quick round of rain showers moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday as highs tick up to near 50 both days.

The next system of note arrives late next week. This time, it looks like pockets of heavy rainfall will be a bigger threat as opposed to snow. All told, this could amount to an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall, creating the threat of ponding on the roadways and some isolated runoff issues. As the pattern begins to change, so do our temperatures. We should be hovering close to 50 heading into the weekend.

Nearly an inch or more of rain is possible late week.
Nearly an inch or more of rain is possible late week.(WVLT)

Flurries are possible for now, but milder air and wet weather return late in the week.
Flurries are possible for now, but milder air and wet weather return late in the week.(WVLT)

