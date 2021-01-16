Advertisement

Green mailboxes in Farragut bring words of encouragement to frontline workers

Can be found at the towns community center and town hall(WVLT)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In Farragut, you’ll see green mailboxes outside of the town’s community center and town hall. The purpose for these mailboxes is to encourage people in the community to drop off letters for frontline workers that will bring them a bright spot to their days.

Each letter will go to the Turkey Creek Medical Center. Tom Benton with the facility says he is “touched and thankful” for this kind gesture.

Karen Tindal, the organizer of the letter writing campaign, says this will last until March 31st and letter themes will change every two weeks.

For information on themes, she is directing people to visit the towns tourism Facebook page.

