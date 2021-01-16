IRS: Tax season pushed back due to COVID-19 pandemic, will begin in February

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced in a statement Friday that they would begin accepting and processing 2020 tax returns on Friday, February 12.

The agency hopes the late start time for individual tax return filers allows the IRS time to carry out additional programming and testing of IRS systems following tax law changes in December which resulted in the second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks.

They say the programming work is to ensure their systems run smoothly and that opening filing season without proper programming in place could lead to delays in getting refunds sent out.

In order to speed refunds during the pandemic, the IRS urges taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit as soon as they have the information they need.

“Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop to prepare for this as well as delivering Economic Impact Payments in record time,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Given the pandemic, this is one of the nation’s most important filing seasons ever. This start date will ensure that people get their needed tax refunds quickly while also making sure they receive any remaining stimulus payments they are eligible for as quickly as possible.”

Last year’s average tax refund was more than $2,500 according to the IRS. More than 150 million tax returns are expected to be filed this year, with the vast majority before the Thursday, April 15 deadline.

You can read the statement, along with a list of filing tips and important dates here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.