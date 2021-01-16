KCSO mourns loss of K-9 ‘Rudy’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of it’s beloved K-9 ‘Rudy’.

Rudy died earlier this week, leaving behind his handler Sgt. Jason Daniels and the entire Daniels family.

Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon would like to extend their condolences on behalf of our blue family to... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 15, 2021

“‘RUDY’ was a faithful servant to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Knox County. He enjoyed his retirement days on the couch, he loved playing with his Kong and hanging out with his Mom & human siblings. “RUDY” will be missed terribly!’ KCSO wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

