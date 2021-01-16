KCSO mourns loss of K-9 ‘Rudy’
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of it’s beloved K-9 ‘Rudy’.
Rudy died earlier this week, leaving behind his handler Sgt. Jason Daniels and the entire Daniels family.
“‘RUDY’ was a faithful servant to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Knox County. He enjoyed his retirement days on the couch, he loved playing with his Kong and hanging out with his Mom & human siblings. “RUDY” will be missed terribly!’ KCSO wrote in a Facebook post Friday.
