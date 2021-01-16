Memphis man dies after shooting at laundromat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Parkway Village laundromat.

WREG reported, Memphis police say officers responded to a shooting at the Wash World on the 3000 block of South Perkins Road on Tuesday, January 12.

A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead Saturday.

Memphis Police say this shooting is now a homicide investigation. Police say the suspect was possibly driving a silver Ford Focus.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

