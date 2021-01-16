Nashville zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Nashville Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe to it’s family Saturday.

Giraffe Nasha gave birth to her calf Saturday afternoon.

“There were some complications with labor and our veterinary team and keepers stepped in to assist with the birth off camera,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

The zoo has not yet released the name of the calf and says more information about Nasha’s labor and delivery experience will be released soon.

You can take a live look at the giraffe bonding with her new calf here.

