No. 10 Vols host in-state rival Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 10 Tennessee basketball team will try again this week when it hosts Vanderbilt for a Saturday night showdown in Knoxville. Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena is slated for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

Last time out, Tennessee rolled past Texas A&M, 68-54. The Vols were led by Santiago Vescovi who poured in a career-high 23 points on a career-high eight made field goals and a career-high-tying six made 3-point attempts.

After the postponement of Tuesday’s matchup between the Orange & White and Vandy, Saturday’s game will now be the 200th meeting between Vanderbilt and Tennessee on the hardwood.

A victory would extend Tennessee’s win streak to seven over the Commodores.

Up next, the Vols will hit the road to take on Florida for a Tuesday night bout in the Sunshine State. The opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

