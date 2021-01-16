Advertisement

Packers Aaron Rodgers says he will guest-host on ‘Jeopardy!’

Green Bay Packers quarterback, and Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, Aaron Rodgers has been tapped...
Green Bay Packers quarterback, and Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, Aaron Rodgers has been tapped as one of the guest hosts coming to the iconic quiz show.(Jeopardy! Productions)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVLT) -Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will be a guest host on a future episode of “Jeopardy!”

The show is currently using a series of interim hosts following the Nov. 8 death of longtime host Alex Trebek. That process began when record-holding contestant Ken Jennings made his debut on an episode that aired Monday.

Rodgers was a winning “Celebrity Jeopardy!” contestant in 2015.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WREG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warehouse is in the works in Sweetwater that could employ nearly 3,500 people.
Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee
Impact potential from snow showers through the weekend.
Rain to snow showers, Heather Haley tracks the impacts
Stapleton, a convicted felon, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree...
25-year-old faces murder charges after fatal West Knoxville shooting
Waterville
Could water be impacted in East Tennessee due to paper plant permit?
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvement in Capitol raid

Latest News

The Latest: Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint
No. 10 Vols host in-state rival Vanderbilt
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Flurries for now, rain ramps up next week
Giraffe Nasha gave birth to her calf Saturday afternoon.
Nashville zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
K2. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Jesse Allen and Robert Simmon, using EO-1 ALI data from...
A Spanish mountain climber has died after falling from K2, world’s second highest summit