Packers Aaron Rodgers says he will guest-host on ‘Jeopardy!’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVLT) -Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will be a guest host on a future episode of “Jeopardy!”

The show is currently using a series of interim hosts following the Nov. 8 death of longtime host Alex Trebek. That process began when record-holding contestant Ken Jennings made his debut on an episode that aired Monday.

Rodgers was a winning “Celebrity Jeopardy!” contestant in 2015.

