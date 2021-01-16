Advertisement

Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts believe a cave drawing of a warty pig is at least 45,000 years old, making it the oldest surviving depiction of an animal.

Archeologists found it on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, painted in red ocher in limestone caves. They think it shows the animal watching two other warty pigs in a fight or other interaction.

The Sulawesi caves appear to be a treasure trove of human history.

Cave art depicting a hunting scene dating to 43,900 years ago was also found in Sulawesi in late 2019.

The same team of archaeologists found human hand stencils in 2014, which were dated to 40,000 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warehouse is in the works in Sweetwater that could employ nearly 3,500 people.
Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee
Impact potential from snow showers through the weekend.
Rain to snow showers, Heather Haley tracks the impacts
Stapleton, a convicted felon, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree...
25-year-old faces murder charges after fatal West Knoxville shooting
Waterville
Could water be impacted in East Tennessee due to paper plant permit?
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvement in Capitol raid

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden says his advisers will lead with ‘science and truth’
The Latest: Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint
No. 10 Vols host in-state rival Vanderbilt
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Flurries for now, rain ramps up next week
Giraffe Nasha gave birth to her calf Saturday afternoon.
Nashville zoo welcomes new baby giraffe