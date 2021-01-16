Advertisement

Semi catches fire along I-40 in Putnam County

Semi-truck catches fire in Putnam County
Semi-truck catches fire in Putnam County(Putnam County Fire)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A tractor trailer caught fire on Interstate 40 in Putnam County Saturday morning, shutting down multiple lanes for hours.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 273 in Silver Point around 9:30 a.m.

Putnam County crews report a semi truck’s cab was on the median and fully engulfed in flames. They were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The scene has been cleared.

