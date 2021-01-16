Snow showers to start Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered snow showers started the day across the area. Temperatures hovering right at freezing in the morning, but will warm to the mid 30s for the afternoon.

Scattered light to moderate snow showers continue for most of Saturday, keeping us in the upper 30s in the Valley. It really is going to depend on where you are as to how much snow you’ll see. Most of us will not be making any snowmen.

While a few spots in the Valley collect a dusting of snow, spots along the Cumberland Plateau into Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, have SOME snow showers leaving closer to an inch of snow. Above 3,000 or so feet, the snow could be closer to 1 to 2 inches, then the mountaintops of Southeastern Kentucky and Smokies see several inches of snow.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty snow showers linger into Sunday, mainly across the higher terrain. With some peeks of sunshine, we may only hit 40 degrees.

The first half of next week looks like it will see a bit of sunshine, but that’s not to say that we’re completely dry. Monday could see a few flurries in the mountains while the lower elevations try to eat away at the clouds. That will keep highs in the lower 40s. A quick round of rain showers moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday as highs tick up to near 50.

The next system of note arrives late next week. This time, it looks like pockets of heavy rainfall will be a bigger threat as opposed to snow. We’ll iron out rainfall totals as we draw closer.

