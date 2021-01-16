Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee contractor was arrested and accused of contractor fraud.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office charged 48-year-old James Coffee with theft. Coffee allegedly took $9,000 from a customer to build a storage building last April that was never started.

MCSO says the victim filed a complaint with the Commerce and Insurance Division of Consumer Affairs.

WTVF reported several other victims have come forward with similar complaints, saying Coffee took large sums of money for projects that either weren’t started or were never finished.

Coffee’s bond was set at $15,000. Coffee was released after posting bond. His next court date is February 23, 2021.

If you or anyone you know is also a victim of theft or contractor fraud by Coffee, please contact Investigator Tim Adair at 931-648-0611 ext: 13402.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.