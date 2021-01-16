Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Gallatin man has been arrested for his role in the January 6 United States Capitol riot.

The United States Department of Justice said FBI agents received a tip that a man who appears in a social media video participating in the riot is Jack Jesse Griffith. Identified by the informant as Facebook user Juan Bibiano, Griffith is seen in the video with Matthew Bledsoe, who was arrested in Memphis for his connection to the riot earlier in the week.

WTVF reported, a post on the Bibiano Facebook account shows Griffith in what appears to be the crypt of the U.S. Capitol, raising his closed fist into the air. In the pictures, the man is wearing two distinctive, light-colored necklaces.

Another post on the same account reads, “I even helped stormed [sic] the capitol today, but it only made things worse.”

Law enforcement also found a Twitter account named Liberty Dragon. The profile picture on this account shows the same person wearing the same light-colored necklaces as in the Facebook post.

The social media posts of the man on the Juan Bibiano Facebook account were compared to a Tennessee DMV picture of Griffith, confirming his identity.

WTVF reported, Griffith was arrested in Gallatin Saturday morning.

Griffith is the third person to be arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot. Bledsoe being the second, the first was Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Nashville, who was arrested Sunday after being outed on social media as the rioter who invaded the U.S. Senate chambers with a weapon and zip-tie handcuffs.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

