Tennessee Smokies Baseball mourns death of beloved usher Hoppy

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Smokies Baseball team is in mourning after the loss of its beloved usher.

Tennessee Smokies Usher Hoppy died Friday, according to a post on Tennessee Smokies Twitter.

“We are consumed with sadness to learn the passing of our longtime usher and friend, Hoppy. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this time,” the post reads.

