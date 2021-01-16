Advertisement

The Latest: Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint

(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the fallout and increased security efforts after the attack of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump loyalists (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Police have arrested a man with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition at a checkpoint in Washington set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Wesley Allen Beeler was charged with carrying a pistol without a license after being stopped at the checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Court documents say Beeler approached the checkpoint but did not have a valid credential for that area. An officer noticed he had “firearms-related stickers” on his vehicle and asked him if he had any weapons inside.

The papers say Beeler told the officers he had a handgun under the armrest and police detained him at the scene. They searched his car and found a high-capacity magazine in the 9mm handgun, along with more than 500 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. Authorities said he didn’t have a license to carry the gun in Washington.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warehouse is in the works in Sweetwater that could employ nearly 3,500 people.
Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee
Impact potential from snow showers through the weekend.
Rain to snow showers, Heather Haley tracks the impacts
Stapleton, a convicted felon, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree...
25-year-old faces murder charges after fatal West Knoxville shooting
Waterville
Could water be impacted in East Tennessee due to paper plant permit?
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvement in Capitol raid

Latest News

No. 10 Vols host in-state rival Vanderbilt
Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Flurries for now, rain ramps up next week
Giraffe Nasha gave birth to her calf Saturday afternoon.
Nashville zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
K2. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Jesse Allen and Robert Simmon, using EO-1 ALI data from...
A Spanish mountain climber has died after falling from K2, world’s second highest summit