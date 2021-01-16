TWRA searching for missing boater on Chickamauga Reservoir
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is searching for a missing boater on the Chickamauga Reservoir Friday night.
Crews were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after a call about an overturned boat with three onboard came into dispatch.
Officials said they found one of the boaters, a man, on shore, and they found another boater, a woman, along a bank. Both were transported to the CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson for cold water immersion symptoms.
As of about 7:30 p.m., crews were still looking for the third boater in the water with sonar.
