Voice of Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Mary Costa receives UT National Medal of Arts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The voice of Disney’s Sleeping Beauty is receiving a special award by the University of Tennessee.

Mary Costa a Knoxville native has been awarded the National Medal of Arts by the university.

“She was the voice of Disney’s Sleeping Beauty and performed on opera stages around the world, and now UT honorary degree recipient Mary Costa has been awarded the National Medal of Arts,” said the university in a Tweet.

According to the university, Costa landed the lead role in a Disney animated feature at just 22-years-old.

Costa was awarded a UT honorary degree at a November 2014 event in the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center.

“I feel like this is the crowning touch to my career and to my life, because I am one true Tennessean,” Costa said when accepting the degree in 2014. “I have never been to a place in this world as beautiful as East Tennessee and where the people are so incomparable.”

