106-year-old Super Senior gets COVID vaccine

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Channel 3 Super Senior who is now Vermont’s oldest veteran got his COVID shot Friday.

Lenny Roberge rolled up his sleeve to get the Pfizer vaccine. The 106-year-old is a resident of Harbor Village Senior Community in South Burlington. Staff from CVS administered the dose while Roberge’s daughter, Lucille, watched online. Roberge, who served in the Navy during World War Two, said he had a very good reason to get the vaccine

“Why did I want to get the shot? So I can live another day! Each day when I say my prayers, I say, ‘the good Lord, give me another day,’” Roberge said.

“I think it’s a step for curing this terrible virus for us here in this assisted living, all over the world, and humanity in general,” said Doran Kathein, Harbor Village’s administrator.

About 50 residents and the same number of staff got the vaccine. They will get the second dose in three weeks. Roberge also joked about the secret for a long life. “Keep breathing!” he said.

