Advertisement

106-year-old Super Senior gets COVID vaccine

By Joe Carroll
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Channel 3 Super Senior who is now Vermont’s oldest veteran got his COVID shot Friday.

Lenny Roberge rolled up his sleeve to get the Pfizer vaccine. The 106-year-old is a resident of Harbor Village Senior Community in South Burlington. Staff from CVS administered the dose while Roberge’s daughter, Lucille, watched online. Roberge, who served in the Navy during World War Two, said he had a very good reason to get the vaccine

“Why did I want to get the shot? So I can live another day! Each day when I say my prayers, I say, ‘the good Lord, give me another day,’” Roberge said.

“I think it’s a step for curing this terrible virus for us here in this assisted living, all over the world, and humanity in general,” said Doran Kathein, Harbor Village’s administrator.

About 50 residents and the same number of staff got the vaccine. They will get the second dose in three weeks. Roberge also joked about the secret for a long life. “Keep breathing!” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warehouse is in the works in Sweetwater that could employ nearly 3,500 people.
Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Snow showers to begin Saturday
Snow showers to start Saturday
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvement in Capitol raid
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Latest News

Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Flurries for now, rain ramps up next week
The road blocks will cause multiple traffic stops for “up to 15 minutes each time” from 7 a.m....
KUB announces “rolling roadblocks” happening on I-40 near Papermill and West Hills exits Sunday
Girl Scouts recognized by Seven Islands State Birding Park
Knoxville Girl Scout cadets create outdoor classroom
Giraffe Nasha gave birth to her calf Saturday afternoon.
Nashville Zoo giraffe calf dies after mother accidentally steps on her shortly after birth