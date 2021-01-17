Advertisement

American Airlines identifies possible threat on Memphis flight

(AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee officials say the FBI responded to a report of a possible security threat on an American Airlines flight out of Memphis Saturday morning.

According to the Memphis International Airport, the flight crew on an American Airlines flight scheduled from Memphis to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, identified a “non-specific” threat from a passenger before takeoff.

WREG reported, the airport says the flight’s passengers were sent back to the terminal for rescreening while authorities inspected the plane and luggage.

American Airlines left a statement Saturday regarding the possible threat:

“We are aware of a possible security issue onboard American Eagle flight 4245, an Embraer 175, due to depart Memphis International Airport (MEM) for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). As a precautionary measure, the flight requested law enforcement prior to departure for further investigation.”

Memphis International Airport says the flight was deemed secure and will be rescheduled.

The FBI says it responded to the airport Saturday morning but is no longer involved with the investigation.

