Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity following QB’s injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Washington...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WVLT) -Buffalo Bills fans fans began donating to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s charity “Blessings in a Backpack,” after Jackson left the game in the second half in concussion protocol.

The charity feeds children in Louisville, Kentucky.

WHTM reported, Jackson left the game on the last play of the third quarter when his head snapped back and hit the end zone turf. Baltimore was trailing 17-3 and would go on to lose the AFC Divisional by that score, sending Buffalo to the AFC Championship.

Blessings in a Backpack is a charity in the city Jackson played college football. The organization is helping feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic who may have lost their access to free meals with school shutdowns. The organization says it can turn every four dollar donation into one bag of food for a child.

His charity helps support critically ill children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth, Texas. In just days time, Dalton says Bills fans raised over $250,000.

As of Sunday morning, it was unclear how much Bills fans had raised for Blessings in a Backpack.

