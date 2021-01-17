Body of missing boater recovered from Chickamauga Reservoir

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The body of a missing boater has been recovered from Chickamauga Reservoir, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Sunday.

According to TWRA, crews recovered the body of missing boater Theresa Parker of Hamilton County around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. She had been missing since Friday night when Parker and two others went overboard in a canoe.

“Parker was one of three whose boat capsized while canoeing near shore on Chickamauga Reservoir near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant. There were no life jackets aboard the canoe. Responding crews found one man on shore and boat crews found one woman along the bank. Both were transported to CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson suffering from cold water immersion symptoms. Harsh weather including water temperatures around 47 degrees Fahrenheit and strong winds along with a strong water current made search and recovery efforts difficult,” TWRA said in a Facebook post.

The victim’s body will be transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s office.

TWRA in conjunction with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County STARS Rescue Service, Hamilton County Marine Rescue and Tennessee State Parks searched endlessly for Parker “through various means including towfish sector scan sonar, bank searches, side scan sonar, remote operated vehicles and drone”.

