Advertisement

Instagram page features strange artifacts from the Fort Sanders area

Former UT students Jake Keller, Logan Costner, and Joshua Friday may have moved away after graduation, treasure their time living in the Fort Sanders area.
Fort Sanders artifacts instagram page
Fort Sanders artifacts instagram page(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fort Sanders area is home to many college students and some young families. Some former Vols are creating an Instagram page to treasure some of the area’s most unique artifacts.

Former UT students Jake Keller, Logan Costner, and Joshua Friday may have moved away after graduation, treasure their time living in the Fort Sanders area.

“It’s just documenting how ludacris some of this trash is,” said Keller.

“We don’t condone trash, but we do think it’s interesting to look at,” said Keller.

They run the Fort Sanders Artifacts Instagram page. Where they show off pictures they took and those that are sent to them

“People will see it and say- Oh, I think about that all the time when I’m walking through the fort,” said Friday.

Of course, they have personal favorites.

“It might be the nine mattresses on the Scion,” said Keller.

“My favorite is with the cone and the construction equipment on the lantern. Especially the one at night where it’s glowing,” said Costner.

They say the beauty of the artifacts page is trying to imagine a backstory to the pieces.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warehouse is in the works in Sweetwater that could employ nearly 3,500 people.
Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Snow showers to begin Saturday
Snow showers to start Saturday
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvement in Capitol raid
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Latest News

Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Flurries for now, rain ramps up next week
The road blocks will cause multiple traffic stops for “up to 15 minutes each time” from 7 a.m....
KUB announces “rolling roadblocks” happening on I-40 near Papermill and West Hills exits Sunday
Girl Scouts recognized by Seven Islands State Birding Park
Knoxville Girl Scout cadets create outdoor classroom
Giraffe Nasha gave birth to her calf Saturday afternoon.
Nashville Zoo giraffe calf dies after mother accidentally steps on her shortly after birth