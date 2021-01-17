Instagram page features strange artifacts from the Fort Sanders area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fort Sanders area is home to many college students and some young families. Some former Vols are creating an Instagram page to treasure some of the area’s most unique artifacts.

Former UT students Jake Keller, Logan Costner, and Joshua Friday may have moved away after graduation, treasure their time living in the Fort Sanders area.

“It’s just documenting how ludacris some of this trash is,” said Keller.

“We don’t condone trash, but we do think it’s interesting to look at,” said Keller.

They run the Fort Sanders Artifacts Instagram page. Where they show off pictures they took and those that are sent to them

“People will see it and say- Oh, I think about that all the time when I’m walking through the fort,” said Friday.

Of course, they have personal favorites.

“It might be the nine mattresses on the Scion,” said Keller.

“My favorite is with the cone and the construction equipment on the lantern. Especially the one at night where it’s glowing,” said Costner.

They say the beauty of the artifacts page is trying to imagine a backstory to the pieces.

