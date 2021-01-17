Knox County preschool shifts to “red attendance mode”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County preschool will shift to “red attendance mode” beginning Monday, Jan. 19.

According to Knox County Schools, Cedar Bluff Preschool will move to the “red attendance mode” for one week, from Jan. 19 until Jan. 25 “unless otherwise notified”.

Students at Cedar Bluff Preschool will move to the red attendance mode beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19. This is expected to last for four school days, and Cedar Bluff Preschool students will return for in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 25, unless otherwise notified. pic.twitter.com/4VFChw76to — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) January 17, 2021

The School system cites “the metric of ‘Teacher / School Staff Attendance’ and ‘Student Attendance’” for the switch.

“Remote learning using educational packets will be implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction,” KCS said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

