Knox County preschool shifts to “red attendance mode”

(WLUC)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County preschool will shift to “red attendance mode” beginning Monday, Jan. 19.

According to Knox County Schools, Cedar Bluff Preschool will move to the “red attendance mode” for one week, from Jan. 19 until Jan. 25 “unless otherwise notified”.

The School system cites “the metric of ‘Teacher / School Staff Attendance’ and ‘Student Attendance’” for the switch.

“Remote learning using educational packets will be implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction,” KCS said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

