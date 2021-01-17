Advertisement

Knoxville bar receives shocking $5,000 tip

Knoxville restaurant receives shocking $5,000 tip
Knoxville restaurant receives shocking $5,000 tip(Scott West)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Knoxville bar owner took to Facebook after his employees at a local bar received a shocking tip Saturday.

Scott West, owner of Preservation Pub, shared a photo Saturday afternoon of a customer leaving a $5,000 tip to his bartenders.

Ashley Coleman, a bartender who worked that night shared what happened on Scott’s Facebook post:

“Last night, Dave and I were working at Preservation Pub when one of our guests ordered a round for the bar, signed his tab and said, ‘Thank you so much- I wanted to make sure I took care of y’all.’ We didn’t think anything of it until the end of the night, when we discovered that he left a $5,000 tip,” said Ashley Coleman, bartender at Preservation Pub. “Understandably, we were a bit taken aback. Dave and I are beyond grateful. COVID hasn’t been kind to any of us but it’s been especially difficult for those of us working in the service industry. Smaller capacities and early curfews have had a devastating financial impact for the majority of us. So, cheers to you Good Samaritan, whoever you are, thank you so much for your generosity!”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warehouse is in the works in Sweetwater that could employ nearly 3,500 people.
Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Snow showers to begin Saturday
Snow showers to start Saturday
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvement in Capitol raid

Latest News

Bright-orange bat species discovered
Former Tenn. standout overcomes four knee surgeries, starts for Packers
Former Tenn. standout overcomes four knee surgeries, starts for the Packers
Mother of zip-tie suspect arrested
Mother of Capitol riot zip-tie suspect arrested
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Washington...
Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity following QB’s injury
Fort Sanders artifacts instagram page
Instagram page features strange artifacts from the Fort Sanders area