Knoxville Girl Scout cadets create outdoor classroom

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Knoxville Girl Scouts earned Girl Scouting’s second highest national honor and have made a difference for all to see.

With the snip of the scissors, a handful of Girl Scout cadets watched the grand opening of their latest achievement.

Their Silver Award project was presented on Saturday afternoon as an audience applauded the four girls’ success.

“Our whole family is very outdoorsy and my whole life I’ve enjoyed being outdoors,” said Annabel Dattilo, a Girl Scout Cadet who earned her Silver Award with this project.

At 12-years-old Annabel learned a lot of skills.

These four Girl Scout Cadets in the top left built something pretty neat using sustainable resources to make a long lasting difference. Today they had a ribbon cutting at Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak to share their Silver Award Project.

Dattilo said, “I think we spent over 50 hours building all of this and planning it.”

“Our little patch of woods became a natural place for this project,” said Justine Cucchiara, the Park Manager of Seven Islands State Birding Park.

The outdoor classroom at the state park didn’t appear overnight.

Cucchiara explained, “The staff said we really need a place for these programs to happen and the Girl Scouts were willing to step up and step in and make that the kind of outdoor classroom dreams become reality.”

The cadets researched, planned, cleared the land and built a dozen benches and a chalkboard.

“First we dug holes for the benches and we’re using locust wood which is from the Island here at the park. So we cut it and we brought it back here and we stripped the bark and those are for the legs of the benches,” said Dattilo.

They worked with nature to give back to it.

“I’ve learned a lot about how to use different tools that I didn’t know before and how to build different things,” added Dattilo.

Something Ava Berkheimer also enjoyed.

“Girls can also use power tools and stuff,” said Berkheimer.

All the hard work will be enjoyed by others for years to come.

Berkheimer said, “It makes me feel like really happy with what we accomplished here.”

The goal was for anyone to use this space.

“I hope they get to use it for a long time in the future,” said Dattilo.

In a few years Annabel Dattilo will be able to start her Gold Award project, the highest National Honor for a Girl Scout.

