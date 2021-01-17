Advertisement

KUB announces “rolling roadblocks” happening on I-40 near Papermill and West Hills exits Sunday

The road blocks will cause multiple traffic stops for “up to 15 minutes each time” from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The road blocks will cause multiple traffic stops for “up to 15 minutes each time” from 7 a.m....
The road blocks will cause multiple traffic stops for “up to 15 minutes each time” from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.(KUB)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced a series of “rolling roadblocks” will take place Sunday, Jan. 17 on I-40 near the Papermill Dr. and West Hills exits.

The road blocks will cause multiple traffic stops for “up to 15 minutes each time” from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warehouse is in the works in Sweetwater that could employ nearly 3,500 people.
Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Snow showers to begin Saturday
Snow showers to start Saturday
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvement in Capitol raid
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Latest News

Light snow showers will leave a dusting of white to start the weekend.
Flurries for now, rain ramps up next week
Girl Scouts recognized by Seven Islands State Birding Park
Knoxville Girl Scout cadets create outdoor classroom
Giraffe Nasha gave birth to her calf Saturday afternoon.
Nashville Zoo giraffe calf dies after mother accidentally steps on her shortly after birth
Fort Sanders artifacts instagram page
Instagram page features strange artifacts from the Fort Sanders area