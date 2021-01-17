KUB announces “rolling roadblocks” happening on I-40 near Papermill and West Hills exits Sunday
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced a series of “rolling roadblocks” will take place Sunday, Jan. 17 on I-40 near the Papermill Dr. and West Hills exits.
The road blocks will cause multiple traffic stops for “up to 15 minutes each time” from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
