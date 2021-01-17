KUB announces “rolling roadblocks” happening on I-40 near Papermill and West Hills exits Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced a series of “rolling roadblocks” will take place Sunday, Jan. 17 on I-40 near the Papermill Dr. and West Hills exits.

A series of rolling roadblocks will take place on eastbound and westbound I-40 between the Papermill Dr. and West Hills exits from 7 am – 3 pm on Jan. 17. Traffic flow on both sides of the interstate will be stopped four times, for up to 15 minutes each time, to complete work. pic.twitter.com/vzuvNDHmRu — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) January 15, 2021

The road blocks will cause multiple traffic stops for “up to 15 minutes each time” from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.