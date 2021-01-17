Lake Champlain Chocolates recalled after plastic found in food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Lake Champlain Chocolates voluntarily recalled some of its products after a consumer reported finding plastic pieces inside the food, WJHL reported.

According to the FDA, no consumers have reported suffering health problems from consuming the chocolates so far.

The products, typically found in a variety of gift packages, boxes and baskets, were sold in all 50 states and in the company’s three retail stores in Vermont.

The following Lake Champlain products have been recalled:

Hazelnut Five Star Bar

Fruit and Nut Five Star Bar

Almond Five Star Bar

Granola Five Star Bar

Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt and Almonds

Milk Chocolate Almond Bark

Chocolate of Vermont Green Mountain

If you have any of the above recalled items, LCC asks that you dispose of them immediately.

