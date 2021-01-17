Madisonville restaurant reopens after closing in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lamp Post Restaurant, a staple in Madisonville is back serving customers after closing in October.

The business has been a part of the Roberts family for more than 50 years, started by Deakins father and stepmother.

Deakin co-owned it with her brother Jeff since their father’s passing in 2013. When it was set to close and Deakin and her husband had a chance to buy it outright, they jumped at the opportunity.

Reopening in January, Deakin isn’t surprised by the warm welcome back the business is getting.

”When you miss something, and as soon as we opened up it was like we’re in there no matter it was kind of like you gotta keep functioning and going on,” said Deakin.

On a Saturday morning just after noon, the parking lot sits full.

”I’ve been about starved to death; the only place we can get a cup of coffee that’s decent,” said longtime customer George Haynes.

The grill sizzling with burgers, and pancakes, while steam rises out of coffee pots sitting on the warmers.

”We cured the world’s problems right here,” said Richard Harris another longtime customer.

Deakin doesn’t plan to change much when it comes to the restaurant.

”All of this is kind of in memory of my dad, he’s one who built this him and my stepmom they built this and hopefully it will continue on down through the generations hopefully,” said Deakin.

For now, the only changes you might see when you pass the building is a drive-through in the back, and maybe a larger building one day.

But for the owner, who with her husband is now in charge of everything, seeing the smiles of their customers, who they call family, makes this investment worth every penny.

”We’ve had people waiting out the doors to get in, everybody’s just like ‘we’re happy you’re back we’ve missed this place’,” said Deakin.

The Lamp Post is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Deakin is able to get an evening shift staffed.

