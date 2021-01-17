Mother of Capitol riot zip-tie suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The mother of a Nashville suspect accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riots with zip ties has been arrested.

56-year-old Lisa Eisenhart was arrested Saturday in Nashville by FBI agents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Eisenhart, a Woodstock, Georgia resident, faces charges for conspiring with her son, Eric Munchel to violate federal statutes.

WTVF reported, Munchel has been referred to as the “zip-tie guy” after a Getty Images photograph showed him inside the Senate gallery with a holstered weapon and zip-tie handcuffs in his left hand. He was arrested last weekend.

Eisenhart was booked in Davidson County around 1 p.m. Saturday. She will face a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.