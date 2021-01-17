Advertisement

No. 23 Tennessee cruises past Alabama, 82-56

Senior Rennia Davis poured in 21 points to lead the Lady Vols
Scores 15 points in Lady Vols win over ETSU
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WVLT) - Senior Rennia Davis poured in 21 points to lead the Lady Vols to a commanding 82-56 victory over Alabama in Coleman Coliseum. Davis added 10 rebounds to her 21 points to record her 34th career double-double.

Junior Rae Burrell and sophomores Tamari Key and Jordan Horston were also in double figures for Tennessee (9-2, 3-1), finishing with 17, 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Jordan Lewis paced Alabama (11-2, 4-2) with 22 points, and Jasmine Walker turned in a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

