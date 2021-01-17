Advertisement

Tennessee lands Auburn transfer Big Kat Bryant

Bryant will reunite with former high school coach Shelton Felton and former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele in Knoxville.
Big Kat Bryant
Big Kat Bryant(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant will reunite with his high school coach Shelton Felton this fall.

Bryant announced on his Twitter page that he will use his final year of eligibility playing in Knoxville with Felton and former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

He will be able to play right away as a graduate transfer.

Bryant racked up 56 tackles, 10 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in his 36 games on The Plains.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warehouse is in the works in Sweetwater that could employ nearly 3,500 people.
Fulfillment center could bring 3,500 jobs to East Tennessee
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Snow showers to begin Saturday
Snow showers to start Saturday
Memphis man arrested after social media shows him at riots at US Capitol
Memphis man arrested for involvement in Capitol raid
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Latest News

Keon Johnson
No. 10 Vols sink Commodores 81-61
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees greet...
Saints’ Brees sees playoff clash with Brady’s Bucs as fate
Tennessee Smokies mourning loss of beloved usher
Tennessee Smokies Baseball mourns death of beloved usher Hoppy
Ice Bears
Ice Bears’ next two games to feature 4-on-4 hockey