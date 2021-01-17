Tennessee lands Auburn transfer Big Kat Bryant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant will reunite with his high school coach Shelton Felton this fall.

Bryant announced on his Twitter page that he will use his final year of eligibility playing in Knoxville with Felton and former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

Your leadership and guidance has gotten me to where I am today! Blessed with the opportunity to play on the same field with you again @shelton_felton ! Once my coach, always my coach 🤝 #COMMITED @DansleyAnsley @CoachJPruitt pic.twitter.com/DUi8lLtSW6 — BigKat Bryant (@BigKat) January 17, 2021

He will be able to play right away as a graduate transfer.

Bryant racked up 56 tackles, 10 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in his 36 games on The Plains.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.