Transfer student to begin next chapter at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To transfer colleges was another challenge for some students during the pandemic. But one new Volunteer is tackling the hurdle.

John Price will start his sophomore year in the spring semester at UT.

He moved in, met his suitemates and is learning his way around campus.

The South Carolina native transferred from a small school in his home state.

“I’m definitely excited for what the semester holds. And I’m excited to meet new people, meet new professors whether it’s on Zoom or a face to face class. I’m definitely excited but also nervous,” said Price.

Price planned to study journalism.

Classes begin Wednesday.

