Turning milder, wetter this week

Austin Bowling says the next system of note brings pockets of heavy rain by late week.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The snow and cold have moved on. Taking their place will be hints of sunshine, milder temperatures and a bit more wet weather by late week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few flurries are still possible for parts of the higher terrain this evening, while the lower elevations stay locked in the clouds. We’ll slowly slide into the upper 30s just after dark. Eventually, we’ll wind up near freezing first thing Monday morning.

Monday sees another opportunity for a few flurries over the plateau and the Smokies, but most spots will stay dry. We may even see some peeks of sunshine later in the day. Highs stay cooler in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A quick round of rain showers moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday as highs tick up to near 50 both days.

The next system of note arrives later in week. This time, it looks like pockets of heavy rainfall will be a bigger threat as opposed to snow. The latest models suggest a majority of this rainfall will stay just to our south, so that cuts down a bit on some of the heavier totals. As the pattern begins to change, so do our temperatures. We should be hovering close to 50 heading into the weekend.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Rain and temperatures are on the rise later this week.
Rain and temperatures are on the rise later this week.(WVLT)

