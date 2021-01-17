Advertisement

UT student called to serve on Inauguration Day ahead of college move-in day

Since Gilchrist has yet to see his college dorm, University of Tennessee Housing left him a special move-in surprise for when he makes his way to Rocky Top to thank him for his service.(UT Housing)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The parents of a UT student headed to Knoxville without their son Saturday to get his things settled into the dorms.

Nicholas Gilchirst wasn’t able to be in Knoxville because he was unexpectedly called up by the National Guard to serve during 2021 Inauguration Day in Washington D.C.

Since Gilchrist has yet to see his college dorm, University of Tennessee Housing left him a special move-in surprise for when he makes his way to Rocky Top to thank him for his service.

Gilchrist is listed as a Psychology student under the UT student directory.

