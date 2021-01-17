UT student called to serve on Inauguration Day ahead of college move-in day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The parents of a UT student headed to Knoxville without their son Saturday to get his things settled into the dorms.

Nicholas Gilchirst wasn’t able to be in Knoxville because he was unexpectedly called up by the National Guard to serve during 2021 Inauguration Day in Washington D.C.

We teamed up with Undergraduate Admissions & Orientation to deliver a special gift to Nicholas to welcome him to Rocky Top and thank him for his service.#HomeSweetHomeUT pic.twitter.com/mQpALgUcu4 — University Housing (@UTK_Housing) January 16, 2021

Since Gilchrist has yet to see his college dorm, University of Tennessee Housing left him a special move-in surprise for when he makes his way to Rocky Top to thank him for his service.

Gilchrist is listed as a Psychology student under the UT student directory.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.