Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller will be a part of Presidential Inauguration event

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half...
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller will be a part of the “Celebrating America” television program on Inauguration Day.

Fuller became the first woman in a Power Five college conference to play and score a point.

Fuller tweeted Sunday of her upcoming participation in the event:

“It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden @BidenInaugural.”

The show, “Celebrating America,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 that will be simulcast on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS, according to Biden’s presidential inaugural committee.

The show, hosted by Tom Hanks, will feature speeches by President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, along with appearances by a diverse group of guests, including Fuller.

