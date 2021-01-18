$150K winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Lottery announced a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Kingsport.

The $150,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at the Friendly Markey.

The drawing on Saturday was the fifth Powerball drawing of 2021. Officials said for the fifth time in a row at least one ticket worth $50,000 or more was sold in Tennesse.

The five winning tickets were sold at these locations:

$150,000 at Friendly Market in Kingsport

$150,000 at Express Market in Shelbyville

$150,000 at Vonore Mobile in Vonore

$50,000 at Weigel’s in Knoxville

$50,000 at Ebenezer Market in Knoxville

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $730 million after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball in the drawing on Saturday night. If a lottery player strikes big in the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot ever in the United States.

