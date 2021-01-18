American Airlines identifies possible threat on Memphis flight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said agents responded to reports of a possible security threat on an American Airlines flight in Memphis.

Flight crew members on a flight from Memphis to Dallas, Texas reportedly identified a “non-specific” threat from a passenger before takeoff.

According to the Memphis International Airport, passengers on the flight were sent back to the terminal for rescreening. During this time authorities inspected the plane on the carry-on luggage.

“We are aware of a possible security issue onboard American Eagle flight 4245, an Embraer 175, due to depart Memphis International Airport (MEM) for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). As a precautionary measure, the flight requested law enforcement prior to departure for further investigation,” American Airlines said in a statement.

After an inspection, the flight was deemed secure and was rescheduled.

The FBI said they are no longer involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.