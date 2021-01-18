Calmer weather before late-week rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re in a late January holding pattern much of this week, with low-end flurry/sprinkle chances and dipping a little below freezing each night.

The week’s best chances of rain are Thursday and next Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While there are a few holes in the sunshine Monday afternoon, we have a fairly stout blanket of mid-level clouds keeping us on the cool side. The clouds have some frigid temps a couple miles up, and that temperature contrast will generate both some flurries and some quick sprinkles today and this evening.

We’ll dip just below freezing in most spots, but the freezing fog that plagued us last week is not an issue now. There are a few more sprinkles and cold-cloud light snow showers Tuesday, moving northwest to southeast. This is a very weak ‘system’ and will not add too much of an inconvenience. Just plan on dressing in layers and having something waterproof.

On Tuesday morning and early afternoon (WVLT)

We’ll be just shy of 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Behind these clouds, we’re a little cooler Wednesday, only in the middle 40s in the Knoxville area. Others at higher elevations will only hit 40 later in the afternoon, and just briefly.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next system is here Thursday through Friday. Warming keeps us with mostly rain, with nights in the mid to upper 30s and days in the upper 40s. Thursday starts of with some moderate to isolated heavier rain. This is looking on and off, and becoming more widely scattered Friday, so that leaves us at collecting around a half an inch of rain on average.

Saturday is gorgeous but chilly. Sunday brings clouds first and then some light rain by night. The rain really picks up intensity and coverage by Monday and Monday night. Instead of cooling, we’re substantially warmer Monday and Tuesday, though we should cool the following Wednesday.

