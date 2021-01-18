Advertisement

Chilly wind with light showers for now

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is tracking late week rain and warming.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a few light showers to start the week, with drizzle to light snow at times. The next best chance for precipitation comes late week, with more rain as we also warm-up.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few flurries are still possible at times this morning. A light dusting is possible on the Plateau and the mountains. Clouds are lingering, and temperatures are gradually cooling to near freezing, but the wind makes it feel colder.

Monday sees another opportunity for a few flurries over the plateau and the Smokies, but most spots stay dry. We can see some peeks of sunshine late in the day, especially on the Southern Valley. We’re looking at a “below average” day, with a high around 42 degrees. The Southwesterly wind of 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph make it feel several degrees colder at times.

We have a few light showers moving through tonight, it’s mostly drizzle to a few flurries. The low is around 31 degrees, with a Southwesterly wind still kicking up at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

A quick round of rain showers moves through early Tuesday, then we’ll see more afternoon clearing. Southwesterly winds of 5-15+ mph can make it feel colder, but we’re just above average with a high of 49 degrees.

Wednesday starts out at freezing, and warms to around 45 degrees, but is a mostly clear to partly cloudy day. It’s really the best looking day as a whole this week.

Next system brings mostly rain to our area late week.
The next system is here Thursday through Friday. Warming keeps us with mostly rain, with nights in the mid to upper 30s and days in the upper 40s. Thursday starts of with some moderate to isolated heavier rain. This is looking on and off, and becoming more widely scattered Friday, so that leaves us at collecting around a half an inch of rain on average.

8-day forecast
