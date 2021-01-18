Advertisement

Cremation limits suspended in Los Angeles due to pandemic ‘backlog’

An air pollution control agency in Los Angeles County has temporarily suspended limits on cremations to help crematoriums with the “backlog” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(WCAX)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA (CNN/WVLT) - An air pollution control agency in Los Angeles County has temporarily suspended limits on cremations to help crematoriums with the “backlog” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNN reported that the South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a News release that permits for crematoriums usually contain limits on the number of human remains that can be cremated each month based on the impact to air quality.

However, due to requests from the county coroner and health department, the agency issued an emergency order temporarily suspending the limitations as long as crematoriums submit an email notice and meet certain requirements.

The news is just one more in a number of devastating headlines about the virus in the county. Earlier this month, CNN reported, the county said a person was dying of the virus every eight minutes.

“The current rate of death is more than double that of pre-pandemic years, leading to hospitals, funeral homes, and crematoriums exceeding capacity without the ability to process the backlog of cases,” South Coast AQMD said in a statement.

The order also anticipates another surge of deaths approaching, fueled by holiday gatherings.

The emergency order will be in effect for 10 days and can be extended, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge
119-year-old Bristol church closes its doors

Latest News

National Museum of African American Music opens in Tennessee
National Museum of African American Music opens in Tennessee
Mass vaccination site opens at Disneyland
Mass vaccination site opens at Disneyland
The National Museum of African American Music opened in Nashville Monday, marking the end of an...
National Museum of African American Music opens in Tennessee
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
A man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested after an hours-long standoff with...
North Carolina mom identifies son as her killer before dying