Cremation limits suspended in Los Angeles due to pandemic ‘backlog’

LA (CNN/WVLT) - An air pollution control agency in Los Angeles County has temporarily suspended limits on cremations to help crematoriums with the “backlog” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNN reported that the South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a News release that permits for crematoriums usually contain limits on the number of human remains that can be cremated each month based on the impact to air quality.

However, due to requests from the county coroner and health department, the agency issued an emergency order temporarily suspending the limitations as long as crematoriums submit an email notice and meet certain requirements.

The news is just one more in a number of devastating headlines about the virus in the county. Earlier this month, CNN reported, the county said a person was dying of the virus every eight minutes.

“The current rate of death is more than double that of pre-pandemic years, leading to hospitals, funeral homes, and crematoriums exceeding capacity without the ability to process the backlog of cases,” South Coast AQMD said in a statement.

The order also anticipates another surge of deaths approaching, fueled by holiday gatherings.

The emergency order will be in effect for 10 days and can be extended, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.