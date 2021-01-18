Advertisement

DoorDash driver accused of shooting at worker of Tennessee McDonald’s

Police in Memphis are investigating after a DoorDash driver allegedly shot at an employee of a McDonald's in Hickory Hill Monday morning.
(WTVG)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Memphis are investigating after a DoorDash driver allegedly shot at an employee of a McDonald’s in Hickory Hill Monday morning.

The suspect reportedly arrived in the parking lot around 3 a.m. to pick up a food order, WREG reported. The driver shot at the McDonald’s worker who took the food to the driver.

Investigators said the victim was hit in the hand and stomach. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

DoorDash released a statement to WREG saying, “The safety of our community is paramount, and such reprehensible behavior is never tolerated on the DoorDash platform. The Dasher involved has been permanently removed from our platform for violating our zero-tolerance policy. We are reaching out to our restaurant partner to offer support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee who was injured in this incident, their family, as well as their friends,” said McDonald’s owner/operator Sherman Fan. “The safety and well-being of our crew, customers and the community remains our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.

WREG reported the suspect got away in a red Nissan.

