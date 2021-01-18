Advertisement

Four-star WR decommits from UT following Jeremy Pruitt firing

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football lost a commitment following the firing of head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Monday.

Four-star wide receiver Jordan Mosley announced his decision on Twitter shortly after the news about Pruitt was announced.

“This wasn’t easy but it’s a business decision that I feel is best for me,” Mosley wrote.

Mosley, a 6′9″, 190-pound wide receiver committed to Tennessee in June 2019. He was the seventh-ranked recruit in UT’s class.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
119-year-old Bristol church closes its doors
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge

Latest News

Clouds and spotty light showers to some clearing Monday.
Calmer weather before late-week rain
KNOXVILLE,TN - OCTOBER 04, 2014 - Arial Shot of Checkerboard during the game between the...
2 UT assistant coaches terminated
UT Football
Vols react to Tennessee firing Jeremy Pruitt
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller walks along the sideline...
Vanderbilt’s history-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration