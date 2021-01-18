Four-star WR decommits from UT following Jeremy Pruitt firing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football lost a commitment following the firing of head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Monday.

Four-star wide receiver Jordan Mosley announced his decision on Twitter shortly after the news about Pruitt was announced.

“This wasn’t easy but it’s a business decision that I feel is best for me,” Mosley wrote.

Mosley, a 6′9″, 190-pound wide receiver committed to Tennessee in June 2019. He was the seventh-ranked recruit in UT’s class.

