Advertisement

KPD investigating after ‘death’ spray-painted on Knoxville mayor’s garage

The suspect is believed to be driving an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags.
The suspect is believed to be driving an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police said an investigation is underway after the home of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon was vandalized.

According to KPD, officers responded to a reported vandalism at Kincannon’s home Sunday evening. Officers said the word ‘death’ was spray-painted in black along the side of the garage.

Witnesses told investigators he was walking his dog when a man walked out from behind the garage. The witness alongside Kincannon confronted to suspect, who reportedly ran to his car and fled the scene.

The suspect is believed to be driving an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
119-year-old Bristol church closes its doors
Giraffe Nasha gave birth to her calf Saturday afternoon.
Nashville Zoo giraffe calf dies after mother accidentally steps on her shortly after birth

Latest News

Clouds and spotty light showers to some clearing Monday.
Chilly wind with light showers for now
Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge
Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Events around East Tennessee
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Kingsport