KPD investigating after ‘death’ spray-painted on Knoxville mayor’s garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police said an investigation is underway after the home of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon was vandalized.

According to KPD, officers responded to a reported vandalism at Kincannon’s home Sunday evening. Officers said the word ‘death’ was spray-painted in black along the side of the garage.

Witnesses told investigators he was walking his dog when a man walked out from behind the garage. The witness alongside Kincannon confronted to suspect, who reportedly ran to his car and fled the scene.

The suspect is believed to be driving an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

