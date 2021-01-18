Law enforcement guarded Tenn. Capitol after warning about potential armed protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee law enforcement stood guard at the State Capitol Sunday in preparation for a potentially violent protest.

The FBI issued a warning to police nationwide last week about the potential for armed protests at all 50 state capitols.

Metro Nashville Police said they will continue to increase patrol downtown near the capitol.

“They have done a great job at keeping us safe and making us feel safe, and have been very communicative between all the agencies that there will be an increased security presence,” said Rep. Vincent Dixie, Chairman of the Tennessee House Democratic Caucus.

Officials said a few protestors walked through the legislative plaza on Sunday in Nashville, but the situation did not escalate.

