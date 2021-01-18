Advertisement

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Events around East Tennessee

Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr.(North Dakota State University)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a variety of events.

Most events in East Tennessee are postponed or canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, leading many organizations to transition their events to a virtual platform.

The Knoxville MLK Commission postponed the annual MLK Day parade until June. The parade will take place alongside the Beck Cultural Exchange Center’s Juneteenth Celebration.

In Sevier County, an MLK display will be placed in front of the courthouse steps.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission alongside the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance will host a community forum. The virtual event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To register for the Zoom community forum, click here.

The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship announced its 32nd Annual MLK Day events will transition to a televised experience for 2021. All events will be hosted via this Zoom link.

The MLK prayer breakfast at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton has been postponed until April.

