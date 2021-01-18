Advertisement

Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Trump is returning to Washington after visiting his Mar-a-Lago resort.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - First lady Melania Trump posted a farewell message to Twitter Monday.

In the video, she said it has been “the greatest honor” to serve as first lady.

Trump said she’s “humbled to have had the opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people.”

“To all of the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever,” she said.

The message comes two days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
119-year-old Bristol church closes its doors
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge

Latest News

Clouds and spotty light showers to some clearing Monday.
Calmer weather before late-week rain
People evacuate from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal the 59th...
Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family are filling boxes for the needy in...
Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK Day
This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in...
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural