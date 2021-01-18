Advertisement

Mother of Capitol riot zip-tie suspect arrested

According to officials, 56-year-old Lisa Eisenhart was arrested Saturday by FBI agents.
According to officials, 56-year-old Lisa Eisenhart was arrested Saturday by FBI agents.(U.S. Attorney- Middle District of Tennessee)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville FBI agents said the mother of a suspect accused of participating in riots at the U.S, Capitol has been arrested.

According to officials, 56-year-old Lisa Eisenhart was arrested Saturday by FBI agents.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Eisenhart faces charges for conspiring to violate federal statutes. Officials aid Eisenhart allegedly conspired with her son Eric Munchel.

Munchel was named the “zip-tie guy” after photos surfaced of him inside the Senate gallery with a weapon and zip-tie handcuffs. Munchel was arrested last week.

Eisenhart was arrested and booked into the Davidson County Detention Facility on Saturday. She will face a judge in Nashville on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
119-year-old Bristol church closes its doors
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge

Latest News

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach
Guarding the Capitol
Law enforcement guarded Tenn. Capitol after warning about potential armed protest
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID death toll surpasses 400 in Knox Co.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File)
$150K winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee