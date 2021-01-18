Mother of Capitol riot zip-tie suspect arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville FBI agents said the mother of a suspect accused of participating in riots at the U.S, Capitol has been arrested.

According to officials, 56-year-old Lisa Eisenhart was arrested Saturday by FBI agents.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Eisenhart faces charges for conspiring to violate federal statutes. Officials aid Eisenhart allegedly conspired with her son Eric Munchel.

Munchel was named the “zip-tie guy” after photos surfaced of him inside the Senate gallery with a weapon and zip-tie handcuffs. Munchel was arrested last week.

Eisenhart was arrested and booked into the Davidson County Detention Facility on Saturday. She will face a judge in Nashville on Tuesday.

