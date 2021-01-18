National Museum of African American Music opens in Tennessee

Advertisement

Jan. 18, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Museum of African American Music opened in Nashville Monday, marking the end of an almost two-decades-long project.

The museum, located in downtown Nashville, is dedicated to the contributions made by Black musicians to the music industry.

The ribbon-cutting held Monday featured public officials, such as Governor Bill Lee, board members and community leaders. It will officially be opened to the public January 30, and it will be open on the weekends only through at least February.

The museum features everything from slave songs, to hip hop and everything in-between, WTVF reported.

According to the museum’s website, the tours, which are self-guided, will employ timed tickets. Tours are expected to last 90 minutes, but guests are welcome to spend as much time at the exhibit as they like.

Pricing:

  • Adult (18 and above) — $24.95
  • Youth (Ages 7-17; 6 and under are free) — $13.50
  • Senior (Age 65 and above) — $18.75
  • Student/Teacher/Military (valid ID required) — $18.75

Go here for more information.

