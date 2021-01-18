Advertisement

NC officer finds body in trunk after pulling car over for speeding

Four North Carolina men are facing charges after a police officer who pulled their car over for speeding found a body in the trunk.
(NBC29)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) - Four North Carolina men are facing charges after a police officer who pulled their car over for speeding found a body in the trunk.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a Roanoke Rapids police officer stopped the car around 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the officer found the body of 23-year-old Trevon Quantavius Fields of Roanoke Rapids in the trunk of the car.

Ralik Robinson, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, Shantron Avondre Person and Deluntae Jaequon Squire were all arrested and charged with murder.

They are being held without bond and scheduled for court appearances on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

